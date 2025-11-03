“It’s My Biggest Regret”: Mayor Blad admits to lack of response to Perez Shooting ahead of Mayoral Election

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Just days before the City Mayoral election, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has reignited debate over his handling of the fatal, officer-involved shooting of disabled teenager Victor Perez earlier this year.

Mayor Blad posted the video at 7 PM on Saturday, a time when most city offices are closed. In the video, Blad reflects on the amount of time he took to respond to the public on the shooting, acknowledging his delayed response to the community.

Timing and Shooting Background

The shooting took place on Saturday, April 5th, 2025. Police responded to a neighbor's 911 call after 17-year-old Victor Perez, who was disabled and non-verbal, got hold of a large kitchen knife and began swinging it at family members. Body camera footage reviewed by investigators and video captured on social media show that within seconds of arriving behind a fence, the four officers shot Perez 12 times as he stumbled toward them.

In September, five months after the shooting, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office cleared the four officers involved.

A mixed bag of backlash and Support

Controversy and criticism have followed Mayor Blad and the Pocatello Police Department since the shooting. Blad's initial public statement came in the form of a pre-recorded video released on April 10th, five days after the shooting, and less than 24 hours before doctors at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center declared Perez brain dead.

In the recent video, Blad directly addressed this initial silence: "I have a community that needed their leader. They needed the mayor to be there and I didn't...I wasn't in front of the camera," he stated. He attributed the delay to seeking information, adding, "I was listening to people of what I needed to make sure we had answers, and there were no answers. It's a tragedy for the Perez family."

The timing of the video—released on a weekend, just before the election—drew immediate and pointed online backlash. Many commenters condemned Blad for waiting months to address his personal response, arguing the timing was purely election-driven and performative.

In contrast, some supporters praised the Mayor's willingness to show vulnerability and acknowledge his perceived shortcomings.

Local News 8 has reached out to Mayor Blad and the candidates for Pocatello Mayor for comment on the video and is awaiting their response.