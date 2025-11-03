Motorcyclist dies after prolonged hospital stay following highway 26 crash near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 69-year-old Idaho Falls man passed away last week, succumbing to injuries he received in a grisly motorcycle crash near Swan Valley early last month. Idaho State Police released the confirmation on Sunday, stating the man died on October 29, 2025, 20 days after the accident.

The crash happened around 4:56 p.m. near milepost 372 on U.S. Highway 26. Initial reports state the man was driving a 1997 Harley-Davidson westbound when he reportedly failed to navigate a curve, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

The driver was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. His 68-year-old passenger, also from Idaho Falls, sustained lesser injuries and was taken by ambulance. Neither was wearing a helmet. The deceased driver's name has not yet been released.