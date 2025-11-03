Suspicious Death Investigation underway in Bannock County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the suspicious death of a young man following the discovery of his body Saturday morning, November 1st, on private property in Inkom, Idaho.

Details surrounding the discovery of the body, as well as the victim's identity, have not yet been officially released. However, the victim's grandfather, Ronald Diaz, shared Local News 8's coverage of the investigation on Facebook with the caption "RIP Grandson Jonas Diaz."

The grandfather's posts have received an outpouring of words of comfort, condolences, and donations as the family grapples with Jonas's passing.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the County Coroner’s Office have ordered an autopsy to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

In a news release, BCSO assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community and has requested patience as the investigation proceeds.

This is a developing news story. Local News 8 will provide more details as they become available.