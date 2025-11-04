Pocatello Election Results: Mayor Blad ousted as candidates Greg Cates & Mark Dahlquist head to runoff election

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello is headed for a high-stakes mayoral runoff on December 2, 2025, guaranteeing that the city will have a new leader in 2026. The final tally from Bannock County confirmed that incumbent Mayor Brian Blad failed to secure a majority, or even a spot in the top two, effectively ending his current term.

Mark Dahlquist led the field, cruising to a first-place finish with 5,135 votes, representing a strong 40.21% of the total. He will face Greg Cates, who secured the second spot with 3,938 votes (30.83%).

Mayor Blad finished a close third, earning approximately 1,830 votes, falling short of the runoff by 2100 votes.

City Council Race

In the race for the Pocatello City Council, incumbent Dakota Bates will retain his seat. Meanwhile, Stacy Satterfield and Ann Swanson took a simple majority, securing city council seats 5 and 6, respectively.