Scott Stufflebeam secures Blackfoot Mayoral Victory; Shoyo takes D55 Trustee post by a whisper

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The official results are finalized for the Bingham County 2025 municipal elections, confirming a tight victory for Scott D. Stufflebeam, who narrowly secured the position of Blackfoot Mayor. Stufflebeam won with 55.59% of the local vote.

In a nail-biting contest for the Blackfoot School District 55 Trustee for Zone 1, Taryn J. Shoyo clinched the victory by a razor-thin margin, earning 85 votes to opponent Kevin Callahan's 83.