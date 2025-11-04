Skip to Content
Scott Stufflebeam secures Blackfoot Mayoral Victory; Shoyo takes D55 Trustee post by a whisper

November 4, 2025 10:28 PM
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The official results are finalized for the Bingham County 2025 municipal elections, confirming a tight victory for Scott D. Stufflebeam, who narrowly secured the position of Blackfoot Mayor. Stufflebeam won with 55.59% of the local vote.

In a nail-biting contest for the Blackfoot School District 55 Trustee for Zone 1, Taryn J. Shoyo clinched the victory by a razor-thin margin, earning 85 votes to opponent Kevin Callahan's 83.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

