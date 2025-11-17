“A Storybook Christmas” brings holiday magic to life at the 2025 Festival of Trees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The magic of the Christmas Season will come alive once again as the

59th Annual Festival of Trees returns to the Elk’s Lodge, located at 640 E. Elva Street, from Monday, November 17th, through Friday, November 21st. This Year’s Theme, “A Storybook Christmas,” invites families and friends to step into a world of festive wonder and imagination with heartfelt gratitude and giving.

The Festival of Trees is held at the Elks Lodge in Idaho Falls on November 18, 2024.

A VIP Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting will open the event at 12:00 Noon on Monday, the 17th, with a special appearance by Santa Claus. All of the donated beautifully decorated Christmas trees, mantelpieces, and door displays will be open for purchase or a silent auction.

Festival guests will also be entertained by a variety of talented local groups and performers, with a new lineup of entertainment posted daily.

Visitors can also visit the Craft Boutique from local artisans, Santa’s Workshop (and Santa), and try the tasty dishes from the famous Festival Café, Fancy Desserts, and Bakery.

This cherished Idaho Falls Tradition welcomes everyone to join in the festivities. There is a nominal entrance fee, and all proceeds will benefit persons with disabilities in the greater Idaho Falls area through the DWI Foundation (Development Workshop Inc.).

DWI is a nonprofit agency with a mission of assisting individuals who have a disability or who are

disadvantaged to recognize and to achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.

The festival will be open on Monday, the 17th, from noon to 9:00 PM, and from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM Tuesday through Friday. Volunteers are welcome and appreciated.

For more information on volunteering and attending, click here. You may also visit the official Festival of Trees Facebook Page here.

