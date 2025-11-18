Idaho National Guard Black Hawk rescues stranded hiker in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Army National Guard just wrapped up its 14th search and rescue mission of the year this week, rescuing a stranded hiker.

Two hikers in Custer County got severe food poisoning while in the mountains and were too weak to hike out. The Custer County Sheriff's Office called in the National Guard for assistance. Lifeflight was able to reach one of the hikers, but couldn’t get back to the second because of power limitations and the steep terrain.

That's when an IDARNG crew from the National Guard responded in a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. Within two hours after receiving the call, they were in the air and hoisted the stranded hiker, his dog, two ground search and rescue team members, and all their packs and equipment.

The hiker was taken back to Gowen Field, where he was reunited with his family. Officials say without the Army National Guard's team's involvement, rescuers would’ve been forced to pull the hiker out by sled in the dark.