300 Ballots Untallied: Elmore County orders full hand count

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Elmore County election officials have ordered a countywide hand count of all November election ballots after an audit confirmed that approximately 300 physical ballots were not included in the final election results.

The move comes after a team from the Idaho Secretary of State's Office confirmed a discrepancy between the number of physical ballots cast and the initial count.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane announced the issue on Monday, November 17, stating that the county clerk’s office had informed his team of the approximately 300 uncounted ballots.

On Tuesday morning, officials from the Secretary of State’s Office conducted an audit confirming the error.

Elmore County Clerk Shelley Essl acknowledged the lapse and immediately ordered a full countywide hand count. The count is scheduled to begin on Monday morning, November 24.

“This should never have happened,” said Elmore County Clerk Shelley Essl. “I am committed to ensuring that all votes are counted. I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office working with us throughout this difficult situation.”

Clerk Essl has requested that the hand count be conducted by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office to ensure a complete and independent review.

To ensure transparency and integrity, officials from the Elmore County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office will be present to observe the entire process. In addition, the ballots will remain in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office throughout the duration of the count.

“Our primary concern is to ensure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final results and that Idahoans can be confident every vote counts,” Secretary McGrane added. “Voters deserve clear, accurate results, and we’re taking immediate action to make sure that happens. There is no evidence of foul play, and the discrepancy appears to be the result of a procedural error. Once the count is complete, we will continue our investigation to determine the root cause and implement safeguards to prevent this from happening in the future.”

The new count of ballots will take place on Monday, November 24, beginning at 8:30 am at the Elk’s Lodge, 325 S. 3rd W. St., Mountain Home, Idaho.