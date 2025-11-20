Breaking down to blowing up: Nathan ‘Doggface208’ Apodaca looks back on the viral ride that changed his life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– What started as a broken-down car, a skateboard, and a bottle of juice turned into a life-changing moment for Nathan Apodaca, better known as 'Doggface208'. Now, he's reflecting on the ride that made him an internet icon and the whirlwind that followed.

“I was just heading to work and everything. Just going as normal. I had to get there on a certain time, this day, because they were offering a $25 bonus that I never got," Apodaca said.

Then, his morning took an unexpected turn.

“My car broke down, so I was like, okay, now I might not get it. You know? So I was like, I can sit there and call my mom, you know, sit there and just wait for someone to give me a jump for something. So I told myself, nah, you know what? You got your board right here. Let's just go!" Apodaca said.

At the time, Apodaca had 750,000 followers, but was reluctant to post the video. When he checked his phone after work, he saw the video had skyrocketed.

"It was just crazy after that, you know, and I just went to work like normal, I didn't think anything was going to happen. I didn't think anything was gonna come from it," Apodaca said.

Before the video, Apodaca says he faced challenges, including homelessness, but he always stayed positive.

"I was just having fun, working on family things...Before I got into my little trailer. You know, I was staying over there by the Snake River or whatever. I was staying in a tent. I had a job, so I didn't really look at it as homeless. I was homeless, obviously, but I didn't look at it as like I was, you know, down and out and everything because I was basically just camping, going to work," Apodaca said.

Post internet fame, he says his experiences have been nothing short of exciting, from meeting his favorite celebrities to being on TV.

Dogface208 meets Wiz Khalifa Dogface208 along side Snoop Dog Courtesy: Dogface208

"It's just it just blows my mind, you know, I am doing music is one of the biggest things as well. Being involved with a song with Snoop Dogg just it was always something I dreamed of, you know what I mean? Growing up when I was younger, just talking about it, and then for management to make that a reality just blew my mind," Apodaca said.

For viewers who want to pursue being an influencer, he says to stay positive and follow your heart no matter what.

“There's always going to be someone out there to put you down. You know, as long as you get over that hump and just realize you're out here to make yourself happy, it's it's amazing, you know what I mean? And then as soon as you get past that little barrier, you open yourself up to the world," Apodaca said.

He ended up getting his $25 bonus.

Apodaca will also be hosting a turkey giveaway on Nov. 22 as his way to give back to the community that was always there for him.

Credit: @Doggface208 via Instagram