Idaho Falls Fire Department launches “Fill the Ambulance” toy drive Nov. 21

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD), in partnership with Idaho Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 1565, is proud to announce the return of the “Fill the Ambulance” Toy Drive, benefiting the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

From Nov. 21 through Dec. 12, community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at any Idaho Falls Fire Station. Toys are needed for children ages 0–18, with the greatest need for ages 10–18. Donations will be routinely collected and placed into an out-of-service ambulance with the goal of filling it completely with gifts for local children in need.

This year’s toy drive will support two organizations:

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Idaho , which provides comfort, care, and support to families with children receiving medical treatment. Donated toys will go to children in the hospital and their siblings.

, which provides comfort, care, and support to families with children receiving medical treatment. Donated toys will go to children in the hospital and their siblings. Idaho Falls Rescue Mission (IFRM), which serves families and individuals in crisis.

“This effort is a way for our community to come together and support children and families facing difficult circumstances,” said Idaho Falls Firefighter Donovan Hendrix. “Last year, I witnessed people of all ages and demographics show up to give to those in need. I am honored to help lead this year’s toy drive with the IFFD as we again ask for the community’s support.”

A festive finale to the drive will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, as the decorated ambulance participates in the RMHC 5th Annual Toy Drive, Light Parade and Ugly Sweater Car Show at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) on 3200 Channing Way. The Ugly Sweater Car Show begins at 4 p.m. and the Light Parade begins at 5 p.m., starting at Teton Toyota and ending at EIRMC on the corner of Sunnyside and Channing Way.

Important Donation Guidelines:

All toys must be new due to health and safety concerns.

Toys must remain unwrapped to allow for proper distribution and safety checks.

Donations must be received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and IAFF Local 1565 invite everyone to join in the spirit of giving and help Fill the Ambulance this holiday season! For more information, click HERE.