Law enforcement & health providers warn of severe consequences as Idaho prepares to cut Adult Mental Health Services

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho is preparing to make severe cuts to adult mental health services starting December 2, sparking widespread fear and even legal action across the state. The cuts stem from state lawmakers' attempts to cover a budget deficit by slashing funding for several state programs.

The crisis began after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced a 4% pay rate cut for Medicaid medical providers. Following this announcement, Magellan of Idaho—the private company managing Idaho Medicaid’s mental health benefits—announced plans to cut pay rates for Medicaid mental health services by 4% to 15%.

Community leaders, mental health professionals, and law enforcement are warning of severe consequences. Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse warns, “When you tear those systems down, there are consequences for it.”

'Literally a Matter Between Life and Death'

The immediate effect of the cuts is a collapse of the existing support structure, putting vulnerable clients at risk and forcing professionals out of their jobs. Beth Duenes, a peer support specialist, is losing her job and fears for her clients. She stresses the life-saving nature of their work.

“We're the folks who are basically on the front line," explains Duenes. "I've had several clients already that have said if it wasn't for me coming around, they wouldn't be here. So it's literally a matter between life and death.

"Now I'm going to go on unemployment. I'm going to go on food stamps, I'm going to go on Medicaid. Those things I don't need now because I have a job right now. So they're taking away many jobs.”

Idaho already ranks 48th in the nation for mental health services. Dr. Thomas Tueller, owner of Tueller Services, estimates the cuts will leave approximately 500 clients with severe mental illnesses on their own, with no safety net.

“Where does that put us as a state?" asks Dr. Tueller. "Here's the frustrating thing, the state has done a redesign on the behavioral health system. We have the Idaho Behavioral Health Council that has been looking at this stuff. We know the realities. And for them to arbitrarily cut these types of programs that we know are critical to the services in the community, you're going to lose $10 for every dollar you save," said Tueller.

Sheriff Warns Cuts Will Overwhelm Jails and Hospitals

Sheriff Hulse, who has also sat on the behavioral health board for years, warns the cuts will only shift the burden, and the cost, onto Idaho’s already strained law enforcement and healthcare systems.

“We know exactly what happens. We have the data to back that up. We have the history to back that up," urges Sheriff Hulse. “What ends up happening is those individuals, they're going to come to our jails that are already experiencing overcrowding in many parts of the state."

In a news release, the Idaho Association of Community Providers estimated the cuts would not save money but would shift "$150 to $180 million in new costs" to Idaho’s hospitals, counties, EMS systems, and child-welfare programs.

Sheriff Hulse agreed, emphasizing that it costs so much more to be reactive than to be preventative. He estimates that hospitalization for one client cost about $384,000 for a single year.

“You’re going to have issues related to emergency rooms... That’s not just the emergency rooms here in Bonneville County. That's also places like Memorial in Lemhi County...really overburdened rural hospital structures. Now you have individuals that are in a psychiatric crisis that end up coming into those communities because they're underserved, because the resources that were keeping them stable are gone," explains Hulse.

He stressed that local law enforcement will bear the brunt of the problem, but many of these individuals would not face criminalization if they were receiving proper community services.

Dr. Tueller adds that cutting services creates a "revolving door" crisis cycle. "If they go into the jails or they go into the hospital, they'll oftentimes lose their apartment, they'll lose their home, then they become homeless."

Mental Health Clinics Sue to Halt Cuts

In response to the cuts, four Idaho mental health clinics filed a lawsuit against the DHW last week, including; Access Behavioral Health Services, Tueller Counseling Service, Riverside Recovery and Mental Health Specialists. The lawsuit asks a judge court order to pause Magellan of Idaho’s planned cuts.

“This is critical care — without their medication, these patients pose a serious threat of harm to themselves or others,” attorneys for the clinics wrote in support of their motion for a stay on the planned cut, according to a report by the Idaho Capital Sun.

Petition Gathers 7,500 Signatures

Mental health providers like Duenes and Dr. Tueller are urging citizens to contact their state representatives immediately, and encouraging them to sign a petition opposing the cuts. As of Tuesday, the petition has gathered over 7,500 signatures.

Local News 8 has reached out to Magellan, the service provider for Medicaid, on November 21, and have not heard back yet.