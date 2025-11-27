Local radio host unearths marvelous Mayflower lineage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A familiar voice across Southeast Idaho is offering a look back at the American history that shaped his very life this holiday season.

This Thanksgiving, Local News 8's Jeff Roper had a special chance to sit down with Marvelous Marv Hepworth, the beloved radio host and chief engineer of Sand Hill Media Group. Their conversation delved into Marv's extraordinary and personal connection to the Pilgrims.

Marv is a direct descendant of an original Mayflower family. He is the ten-times great-grandson of Mary Chilton, the legendary settler known for being the very first passenger to set foot off the Mayflower ship upon its arrival.

"It changed the way I felt about a lot of things," Marv told Jeff as they reflected on his lineage. "I never really thought more than back about four or five generations on where my family came from…"

Watch Jeff's full interview with Marv's marvelous look back at history and connection above.