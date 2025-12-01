“A Beam of Light”: Patients remember Dr. Steven Adams

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Dr. Steven Adams brought new life into the world every day, but to his patients, he also brought laughter, comfort, and genuine compassion. Now, many are grieving the loss of the doctor they trusted most.

"He was a beam of light and he is greatly missed by so many people in this community and I know that there are many people that feel an absence of that light, just from this news, just from knowing that he won't be able to deliver their next baby," Jessica Jenkins, Dr. Adams' patient, said.

His patients both shared memories that resonated with them from Dr. Adams.

"I was having a C-section. He had my stomach tore open, of course, and he had everything out, and he was like, 'oh, you have a six pack', he was just joking with me while he's doing a surgery," Macady Diaz, Dr. Adams' patient, said.

"He sent me and my husband a bouquet of flowers a few days after our daughter was born. And the card, I kept the card... probably will never get rid of it now, it said 'I can't believe I actually missed your delivery. You called it. I'll make it up to you. I love you guys, and I can't wait to meet her,'" Jenkins said, "I think that that just shows the kind of person that he was and the kind of doctor that he was."

Dr. Steven Adams was a well known obstetrician-gynecologist at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.

On Thursday night, Dr. Adams was killed in a single vehicle crash on 15th West in Bonneville County.

"I mean, for me, it was a lot of he was always so personal with me, which is why I really connected with him. He always made a lot of jokes, which was so fun to me because I was like, okay, this is like a real person. But he also had a lot of knowledge,"