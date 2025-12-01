D91 pledges to “maintain safe environment & reduce distractions” as schools host run-off election

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The crucial Idaho Falls Mayoral Run-Off election will coincide with District 91 students heading to class on Tuesday, December 2. District 91 will be holding school as usual on Tuesday.

The decision comes as Superintendent Karla LaOrange addresses several questions from concerned parents regarding student safety and potential disruption from increased voter traffic at polling locations in local schools.

In an email distributed to D91 families this morning, LaOrange acknowledged the heightened anxiety. "Anytime the district welcomes the public into D91 buildings, families want to be confident their children are safe," the superintendent wrote.

Superintendent LaOrange says the November 2024 elections were the first time District 91 scheduled staff development days for "high-turnout elections," allowing teachers to deepen their instructional skills without taking time away from the students.

That was also the case for the November 2 city elections. The mayoral run-off resulting from that election, of course, was not planned.

"Unfortunately, our calendar does not include enough instructional hours to make the May election or tomorrow’s special runoff election non-school days as well," said Superintendent LaOrange.

Superintendent LaOrange went on to say D91 has continued to build staff development days into the school calendar to coincide with election days, and D91 is emphasizing its proactive safety measures to ensure a secure environment for students tomorrow.

"To my knowledge, Idaho Falls School District has never experienced an incident related to hosting elections at our schools," states LaOrange. "We are mindful that elections bring additional traffic into our buildings and will continue our longstanding practice of working closely with the Idaho Falls Police Department, our school resource officers, and the Bonneville County Elections Office to maintain a safe environment and reduce disruptions."