Day of Destiny: Idaho Falls Mayor Election Run-off on Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to make their final choice in the run-off election for Idaho Falls Mayor and City Council Seat 2.

Nearly a month has passed since the general election, when the race advanced to a run-off after no candidate received a full majority of votes.

As the hard-fought campaign winds up, Local News 8 interviewed both candidates for Idaho Falls Mayor the day before the run-off to learn how race dynamics have changed in the past month.

"I think that one of the biggest things that has changed is the number of endorsements that I've received over the last month — Congressman Mike Simpson, the governor and lieutenant governor," said Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw. "These are important endorsements because the relationships matter between the city and the federal government, and the city and the state."

Idaho Falls Mayoral Candidate Jeff Alldridge gave us his take:

"Some of the biggest issues that changed in the last month of this campaign has definitely been how the campaigns are run, local supporters versus outside supporters, and even attack mailers versus just local canvassing. So that's been the biggest surprise. I've seen this shift in dynamics before November 4th and then post November 4th."



The race is extremely close with Alldridge receiving 62 more votes (5,599 votes) than Burthenshaw (5,537 votes) on November 4.

Watch Local News 8 Tuesday night for full coverage on both the Idaho Falls and Pocatello mayoral races and the run-off for City Council Seat 2 between Brandon Lee and Teresa Dominick in Idaho Falls.