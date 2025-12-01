Down to the Wire: Pocatello Mayor Run-off Election is Tuesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — After months of anticipation, Tuesday is the run-off election for the mayor's race in Pocatello. The November general election determined that the race would advance to a run-off between Greg Cates and Mark Dahlquist.

Local News 8 caught up with both of them Monday to find out what they want voters to know before the big day.

"I would say what I bring to the table is experience," said Mark Dahquist. "My campaign slogan all along has been experience for a change. I've been a manager. I've been a CEO. I've been in leadership positions for more than three decades. Taking over at City Hall, it's a big responsibility."

Greg Cates shared his final thoughts for voters. "I just want people to know I'm really the only candidate with a clear, actionable plan to lower taxes, you know, to strengthen our economy, to bring better-paying jobs here, reform our police department, and clean up the city, so if you want change, people need to, you know, just got to vote for it."

Early voting for the run-off is showing strong numbers in Bannock County, with 3,687 early ballots cast, compared to 2,643 for November's general election.

