Idaho Falls YMCA Christmas Tree Fundraiser Supports Youth Scholarships

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Every Christmas tree sold at the YMCA’s tree fundraiser does more than brighten a living room, it also helps cover scholarship costs for local families and brings the community together as children pick out the perfect tree for the season.

"This program is designed to, help us with our scholarship program. And so we have a lot of families that need help sometime. And so selling Christmas trees helps offset that cost for parents that are trying to get their children into the program," Donovan Stokes, YMCA's Financial, Program and Community Director, said.

If you already have a tree, you can purchase a tree for another family or donate HERE.

"Events like this is important because number one, it brings families together. And of course we are youth development healthy living and social responsibility. So it brings the families together. And it's awesome to see the kids pick out their Christmas tree," Stokes said.

This fundraiser goes on until December 19th, or until trees run out.