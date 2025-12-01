ISU expands international research footprint with new 5-year agreements in Asia and Latin America

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University has strengthened its global research and innovation network by signing two new five-year Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading international institutions: Waseda University in Japan and Universidad Señor de Sipán (USS) in Peru. These agreements mark an important step in ISU’s ongoing commitment to advancing practical, high-impact research and educational collaboration that brings real benefits to ISU students and faculty, and strengthens the university’s international connections.

Under the terms of the MoUs, ISU and its partner institutions will promote faculty and student exchanges, collaborate on applied research relevant to both regions such as infrastructure resilience, energy, environmental security, and water resources, share academic resources, co-host workshops, and explore new joint research opportunities. These partnerships will help enhance the scientific and educational capacity of all involved institutions while fostering innovation, mutual understanding, and cross-border collaboration.

The agreement with USS highlights ISU’s growing network in Latin America. Together, the two universities will pursue research initiatives that address challenges such as affordable housing and resilient infrastructure. ISU also recently hosted a full-day research seminar at USS which was organized and supported by the U.S. Embassy in Peru as part of its efforts to strengthen international research collaboration and ties between Peru and the United States.

The MoU with Waseda University underscores ISU’s expanding presence in Asia and reinforces its dedication to cross-border academic collaboration with trusted global partners who share common values and strong ties with the United States and major non-NATO allies.

“These partnerships connect ISU with leading global institutions, bringing new knowledge, innovation, and research opportunities that would benefit Idaho. From improving infrastructure and water management to advancing energy technologies and education, our collaborations help address challenges that matter to both parties.” said Mustafa Mashal, Special Advisor to the Vice President for Research and Economic Development and Professor of Civil Engineering at ISU.

“These new agreements advance ISU’s commitment to making a positive impact at home and abroad. By fostering faculty and student research partnerships and collaborating on research that meets mutual needs, we expand the research experience for our students. This collective effort drives innovation and addresses challenges that are relevant for all involved,” said Martin Blair, ISU’s Vice President for Research and Economic Development.

These partnerships align with ISU’s strategic vision to expand international research collaboration, provide meaningful global opportunities for students and faculty, and strengthen Idaho’s role as a hub for education, innovation, and real-world impact.

For more information about the ISU Office for Research, click HERE.