Move aside Cyber Monday, Cider Monday is here to stay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The smell of warm cider and 15% off of a good book filled The Book Shelf this Cider Monday, as Idaho Falls’ only used bookstore invited shoppers to slow down and enjoy a cozy alternative to the rush of online shopping.

Cider Monday started in New Hampshire as a way to encourage shoppers to support local bookstores.

"Who doesn't love cider and cookies and books. And so the idea is just to be cozy and come and have a free cider and support your local community rather than the online stores that don't need our money very much," Amanda Poitevin, owner of The Book Shelf, said.

The Book Shelf, Idaho Falls’ only used bookstore, has been part of the community for 15 years.

"My husband and his dad started it about 15 years ago, and then I took it over from my husband five years ago," Poitevin said.

If you missed it this year, don't worry, The Book Shelf plans on keeping this traction going for years to come.

"It's just been really nice to be able to say thank you and to say, 'hey, we see you, we appreciate you'. And let's keep supporting our local economy, supporting our customers, supporting our businesses and keeping our money local rather than always having it, go elsewhere," Poitevin said.