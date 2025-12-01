Pocatello partners with and local landowners to protect popular rock-climbing area

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — At the March 6, 2025, City Council meeting, the Pocatello City Council declared its intent to exchange real property with longtime local landowners Gary and Jennie Ratliff. The City recently finalized the exchange that will preserve public access to a beloved local rock-climbing area known as the “Sunny Side,” located along the southern-most basalt cliff near South 2nd Avenue.

“This is an important step in ensuring that outdoor recreation and public access to climbing routes are protected for generations to come,” said City of Pocatello Senior Planner Matthew Lewis.

The exchanged parcel from the City was located near the composting area along 2nd Avenue.

The Ratliff property includes four to five rock climbing routes and a key foot-trail used for rope setup. The City would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the Ratliffs for their collaboration, patience, and generosity throughout this process. Their willingness to work with City staff on this land exchange demonstrates true community spirit and a shared dedication to preserving Pocatello’s outdoor culture.

The City partnered with Sunrise Engineering to complete surveying, boundary definition, and legal descriptions. This project highlights the importance of community partnerships in protecting public spaces and recreational assets. The City looks forward to continued collaboration with residents and landowners who help improve recreation accessibility and build a stronger, more connected community.