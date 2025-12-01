Southeast Idaho prepares to ‘Light Up the Night’ at Fourth Annual Community Chanukah Celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Southeast Idaho's growing Jewish community is inviting residents of all backgrounds to once again "light up the night" for the Fourth Annual Community Chanukah Celebration in Idaho Falls.

The family-friendly holiday event will take place on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the Shilo Inn on Lindsay Blvd in Idaho Falls.

Last year, the celebration drew over 100 attendees who enjoyed traditional Chanukah songs, live music, festive treats, and the Grand Menorah Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho.

Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, director of Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho, notes that the local celebration reflects a statewide surge in interest and participation in Jewish events.

“This year, more than ever, we need to add light to illuminate the darkness,” said Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, director of the statewide organization. “Chanukah celebrates the triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness. Bringing the community together in joy and unity is the most meaningful way to honor that message.”

The History and Message of Chanukah

Chanukah, commonly known as Hanukkah, is an eight-day celebration commemorating a pivotal moment in Jewish history, the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem. This followed the Jewish victory, led by the Maccabees, over the Greek-Syrian army that had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on Jewish religious practice.

Following the victory, only one jar of undefiled oil was found for the Temple’s daily menorah lighting service, enough to burn for just one day. Miraculously, it lasted for eight days.

In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched menorah, adding another candle each night.

"Today, the holiday carries a universal message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness," Rabbi Lifshitz taught.

Global and Statewide Celebrations

The central theme of Chanukah—that every individual has the power to illuminate the world—is the bedrock of a global initiative launched in 1973 by Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson. Rabbi Schneerson taught that a menorah placed where passersby can see it spreads light beyond the walls of the home. Public menorah lightings have become a hallmark of Jewish life worldwide, starting as part of this campaign to spread the holiday’s universal message of freedom and hope.

Today, over 15,000 public menorahs are lit in cities across the globe. While Millions of menorahs are lit and distributed by Jewish families who celebrate worldwide

In Idaho, festive gatherings will take place in Boise, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Ketchum, and additional communities to mark the celebration statewide. Highlights include the Idaho State Capitol Chanukah Celebration with the Governor and multiple giant menorah installations across the state.

For more information or to register for events across the state, click HERE.