Teton County Health hosts final walk-in Vaccine Clinics next week

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) — As the holiday season approaches and cold weather drives residents indoors, Teton County, Wyoming, health officials are urgently reminding residents, "it's not too late to get your seasonal COVID-19 and flu vaccines."

The Teton County Health Department is hosting two final walk-in clinics next week, offering both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines to the community. "Help protect yourself and others this holiday season by getting vaccinated," said TCHD in a news release.

No appointments are needed to attend these convenient walk-in sessions. The clinics are scheduled for both Tuesday, December 9th, and Wednesday, December 10th. On both days, sessions will run from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and again from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Teton County Health Department, at 460 E. Pearl Ave.

COVID-19 and standard-dose flu vaccines are available for anyone 6 months of age and older, while supplies last. High-dose flu vaccines are also still available specifically for individuals 65 years of age and older. TCHD is also offering free vaccines to anyone who is uninsured or underinsured, ensuring all residents have access to this vital protection.

The Teton County Health Department emphasizes the importance of timely vaccination, noting in a news release, "As the colder winter months bring more people indoors for gatherings, the CDC recommends everyone age 6 months and older should be up-to-date on their seasonal vaccines, including the COVID-19 and flu vaccine. The 25-26 COVID-19 vaccine is recommended by CDC for everyone 6 months and older under 'shared clinical decision-making.'"

If you recently had COVID-19, the CDC states you may delay getting a vaccine for 3 months after symptoms started or after receiving a positive test result with no symptoms. However, you can receive the vaccine anytime after your recent infection has fully resolved.

For those who cannot make the walk-in clinics but still wish to receive a vaccine, you can contact the Teton County Health Department to schedule an appointment by calling (307) 733-6401 and selecting Option 4 for the Public Health Clinic and Nursing Service.