Ammon Rd. waterline break repaired; Road repairs restrict traffic through Thursday

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Water service has been restored to several homes in Ammon after crews successfully repaired a significant waterline break along Ammon Rd. near Liberty Square that began last night, December 2nd.

While the water issue is resolved, Ammon Rd. is currently restricted in both directions between Georgia and 17th Street as crews work to repair the damaged roadway. City officials are directing drivers to take alternate routes. Crews anticipate the repairs will be completed by the end of the day tomorrow, Thursday, December 4th.

The City of Ammon issued a thank you via Facebook, expressing its gratitude to residents for their patience during the repair process. They also thanked the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Bonneville County Fire District #1 for their help in managing traffic around the busy area while the emergency repairs were underway.

