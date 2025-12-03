Don’t Let Your Christmas Tree Go Up In Smoke: IFFD’s essential tips for a safe Holiday Season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As holiday decorations go up across the country, fire officials are urging families to take extra precautions with Christmas trees, warning that a dry tree combined with faulty lights can turn a living room into a dangerous blaze in minutes.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, "Between 2018 and 2022, fire departments in the United States responded to an annual average of 155 home structure fires caused by Christmas trees. On average, these fires resulted in four civilian deaths, seven civilian injuries, and $15 million in direct property damage each year."

Christmas tree fires happen due to lighting and electrical equipment, and according to the NFPA's research:

Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in more than two in five (41 percent) home Christmas tree fires.

One in five (20 percent) home Christmas tree fires were started by lamps or bulbs.

More than one in 10 (11 percent) home Christmas tree fires were started by candles.

Two in five (40 percent) home Christmas tree fires started in the living room.

Local firefighters are urging Idahoans to make safety central to their holiday traditions. The Idaho Falls Fire Department has provided the following helpful tips and guidelines for keeping your Christmas from becoming too warm and bright.

Placement and Setup

Keep trees at least 3 feet away from heat sources, including fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles, and heat vents.

Place the tree in a sturdy stand on a non-flammable surface and keep it clear of exits, stairs and high-traffic areas.

Watering and Maintenance

Water your tree daily and use a stand with a water reservoir. Many trees consume up to a gallon of water per day.

Before placing the tree in the stand, trim 1 to 2 inches off the trunk base to improve water absorption.

Never drill holes in the trunk.

Lighting and Decorations