Guns N’ Hoses charity game raises funds for Youth Hockey & First Responders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Tonight, Dec. 3rd, the 2025 Guns N’ Hoses hockey fundraiser hits the ice at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, celebrating local first responders. The family-friendly fundraiser features youth hockey players who will suit up in police and firefighter-themed jerseys to honor our local first responders.

Tickets are available now for just $10 per person, and all proceeds directly benefit the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association and the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation. Doors open to the public tonight at 5:30 PM, with the official puck drop scheduled for 6:45 PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.