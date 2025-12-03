Local Detectives honored by the Idaho Attorney General for their work keeping kids safe from internet predators

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two dedicated law enforcement officers from the Idaho Falls area received awards from the Idaho Attorney General for their work protecting children from online exploitation. Detective Jared Mendenhall of the Idaho Falls Police Department and Detective Korey Payne of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office were honored for their outstanding work with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. (ICAC)

During the ceremony, Attorney General Raúl Labrador spoke about the collaborative and tireless efforts of the two detectives and how their work is saving children from abuse and exploitation.

Mendenhall and Payne have solved over 100 cases, leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of online predators.

While representing different departments -IFPD and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office- their joint commitment to the ICAC mission has led to a significant number of arrests and the protection of vulnerable youth across the state, nation, and even globally.

The awards serve as recognition for their profound impact in making the internet a safer place for our children.