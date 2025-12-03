US-20 North bumper-to-bumper after accident closes left lane near Ucon exit 315

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An accident along US-20 north of the Ucon exit has created bumper-to-bumper traffic, as the Idaho State Police closed off the left northbound lane from mile-marker 315 to 316.

Details on the accident are limited at this time. But drivers and witnesses along US-20 report seeing multiple vehicles pulled into the median off the left side of the northbound lane and a white Jeep van with what appeared to be a crumpled hood.

The accident has not been listed on ITD's Idaho 511 website; however, the site does indicate traffic has slowed significantly in the area. In these situations, ITD does typically advise drivers to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more details as we receive them.