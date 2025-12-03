Skip to Content
News

US-20 North bumper-to-bumper after accident closes left lane near Ucon exit 315

KIFI
By
today at 7:22 PM
Published 6:46 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An accident along US-20 north of the Ucon exit has created bumper-to-bumper traffic, as the Idaho State Police closed off the left northbound lane from mile-marker 315 to 316.

Details on the accident are limited at this time. But drivers and witnesses along US-20 report seeing multiple vehicles pulled into the median off the left side of the northbound lane and a white Jeep van with what appeared to be a crumpled hood.

The accident has not been listed on ITD's Idaho 511 website; however, the site does indicate traffic has slowed significantly in the area. In these situations, ITD does typically advise drivers to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more details as we receive them.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.