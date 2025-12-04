A century of service: Idaho Falls Power celebrates 125th Anniversary and new Peaking Plant

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Power (IFP) is celebrating two major milestones and invites the community to join them.

IFP is hosting a grand opening of its brand-new Natural Gas 17.5MW Peaking Plant and celebrating its 125th Anniversary. The new peaking plant is a $36-million investment that adds a 17.5-megawatt on-demand power resource that IFP can run anytime wholesale energy markets exceed the cost of operation

This afternoon, Dec. 4th, IFP will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to formally launch the new peaking plant. Idaho Falls Power Interim General Manager Stephen Boorman and City of Idaho Falls Mayor Casper will be available for interviews to discuss the vision and benefit this facility will bring to the community following the event.

The City Council, acting in its role as the utility’s governing board, approved the construction contract in early 2024 with ESI, an Idaho-based company, ensuring the project remained local in planning and execution.

About the Project

The seven Caterpillar (Cat®)-supplied generators are designed to provide electricity during periods of peak demand, keeping costs stable and ensuring consistent, affordable power for Idaho Falls residents.

Currently, Idaho Falls Power operates four dams along the Snake River, supplying roughly one-third of the city’s growing energy needs. With rapid population and commercial expansion since the 1980s, the new plant is a timely and essential investment in local energy independence.

Using clean-burning natural gas, the Peaking Plant will offer lower operating costs and incorporate cutting-edge emissions reduction technology. Thanks to local energy investments, made largely possible by the citizens of this community, Idaho Falls residential customers today pay approximately seven cents per kilowatt hour, half the national average, a legacy the Peaking Plant is designed to protect.

The new Peaking Plant and Clean Energy Research Parkit is located at 2017 E Iona Rd, Idaho Falls, ID 83401