Bannock County community gathers at Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge this Sunday; Governor directs flags to half-staff

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — This Sunday, December 7th, the Bannock County community is taking the chance to remember, reflect, and stand together, while marking the 84th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The community ceremony will take place at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge on W. Fremont Street at 3:00 PM.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and take part in a solemn tradition started years ago by a local survivor of tossing flower petals into the Portneuf River.

After the ceremony, dinner will be served at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on N. Johnson Avenue, thanks to support from the Veterans Services Organization Auxiliaries. For more informaiton, click HERE.

Governor Little Directs Flags to Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance

In remberance of the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Governor Brad Little has directed that all flags across the state be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sundown, in accordance with public law.

"Most of us were not alive when the horrors of the attack on Pearl Harbor unfolded 83 years ago, but it is so important this generation and future generations take the time to honor the thousands of men and women who lost their lives in that unprovoked attack on American soil. Idaho will also forever honor the brave service members who fought for our country and all of humanity during World War II in the years that followed the attack on Pearl Harbor," Governor Little said.