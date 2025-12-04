Deterring car thieves when cold weather’s not enough

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A rash of car thefts and burglaries in eastern Idaho highlights the importance of proper preventative strategies.

Jessica Clements, Idaho Falls Police Department public information officer, provided insight into car thieves' strategies and motivation, especially during the holiday shopping season.

"When it comes to vehicle burglaries, people are looking for a crime of opportunity," she said. "They [burglars] will walk down the street and just try door handles to see what opens and what doesn't. If your doors are locked, they move on to something else. If it opens, they might rifle through your car and look for Christmas presents, cash, financial transaction cards, things like that, that have been left behind in the vehicle."

The weather can also factor into drivers inadvertently creating opportunities for theft.

"This time of year, when it gets cold out, we see a lot of people that want to start their cars in the morning," Clements said. "They go out, you know, use their key to turn their car on and get the engine running to defrost the windows or get the car warmed up, run back inside for a few minutes, and then they come back outside, and their cars are not where they left them."



She recommends checking if your vehicle lets you lock one set of keys in the car and using a spare set to reopen the door, so that the idling car or truck remains secured.



Keeping your garage door closed and illuminating your property with proper lighting can also deter thieves.



If a burglary does occur, contact law enforcement promptly to report the missing possessions, particularly for sensitive items such as firearms, Clements said.



While cold weather won't always deter car thieves, performing preventative measures can help protect your vehicle.

Idaho Falls Police Department PIO Jessica Clements



