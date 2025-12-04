Lock Your Doors :Rexburg Police issue urgent warning After overnight crime spree

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Rexburg Police spent Thursday, December 4th, handling the aftermath of an overnight crime spree involving multiple stolen vehicles and subsequent burglaries across the city.

The Rexburg Police Department took to Facebook to issue an urgent warning, confirming that several stolen vehicles were allegedly used in a string of area thefts. A common link between all the vehicle thefts is that most vehicles appear to have been left unlocked, sometimes with the keys still inside. Police emphasized that the town's reputation for safety may be attracting opportunistic criminals.

"When we give advice to make sure you lock your homes and cars, we often get the response 'But this is Rexburg, things like that don't happen here!'" The department wrote. "The problem is that there are criminals who know exactly what our city's reputation is, and they will travel to our town to find easy victims."

Police stressed that in fast-moving crime sprees, a simple deterrent is key. "Something as simple as a locked door will usually get them to move on to the next potential victim," the post stated.

According to the post, a suspect in the thefts has been identified, but they are not yet in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Police shared a surveillance video image of the suspect on Facebook.

Police anticipate there may be more victims who have not yet discovered the theft. The department is urging residents to check their property immediately.

If you notice your vehicle missing, broken into, or items missing, Rexburg PD asks that you report it to them immediately to preserve evidence.

"Please don't go through everything and drive it around or wait hours to report it; otherwise, there is very little evidence which can be gathered," the post warned.

Any witnesses, relevant surveillance footage, or additional incidents should be reported as soon as possible. For more information or to contact the Rexburg Police non-emergency line, click HERE.