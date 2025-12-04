Former Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck loses private counsel over $37K in unpaid legal fees

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A major shake-up has taken place in the criminal case against Lance Peck, the former owner of Downard Funeral Home. Peck's private attorney, Richard Blok, formally withdrew from the case on Monday, December 1, after the defendant accrued more than $37,000 in unpaid legal fees. A public defender has now been appointed to take over the high-profile case.

Blok quit after Peck racked up more than $37,000 in unpaid legal fees and couldn’t afford a full trial. According to court documents, Peck has been unable to keep up with legal fees since November 13, 2023, the date he first filed an application for a public defender.

Despite this, Block says he agreed to continue in the case because "the parties had already entered into mediation and made significant progress towards a final agreement." Blok continued to represent Peck until they came to a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors on a long list of charges, including grand theft and fraud, in May. However, in October, Judge Javier Gabiola surprised attorneys by rejecting the plea agreement.

"Mr. Peck was well aware that the undersigned (Bloc) was agreeing to continue only to complete the plea and would not be able to continue if this matter went to trial," stated Block in his motion to withdraw. If Mr. Peck wanted counsel to take the matter to trial, he would have to pay the balance and a significant retainer for trial. Mr. Peck is unable to do so."

Blok's motion further argued that continuing to represent Peck in court and taking the case to trial would cost upwards of $250,000, creating a significant financial burden on himself as Peck's attorney. He adds that because of the significant media coverage on the case, the trial would likely need to be held in another county to find an impartial jury, and could last up to five weeks or more.

Blok told the court the case has worn him down emotionally, and he can’t give the level of defense the law requires.

"This case has been trying, and the Court's most recent ruling has been deflating to say the least. I do not believe I will be able to continue to provide diligent and zealous representation to Mr. Peck as is required of me," states the motion.

Peck currently faces 22 felony and 63 misdemeanor charges related to the alleged mistreatment of remains during his time running Downard Funeral Home. If convicted on all counts, Peck faces a potential maximum sentence of more than 250 years in prison.