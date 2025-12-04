From Sleetwoodmac to Fast&Flurryous: ITD announces winners of “Name a Snowplow” Contest

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

IDAHO — The Idaho Transportation Department has selected 12 winners from its second annual Name a Snowplow contest! The names will be featured on 12 plows across the state. The winners are:

North Idaho:

CtrlSaltDelete , Mullan School District, teacher Kristy Dykes

SnowbiWanKenobi, Post Falls High School, teacher Denae Glenn

North-Central Idaho:

Blizzard Basher , Genesee School District, teacher JR Morrow

Frosty, Salmon River Jr.-Sr. High School, teacher Ms. Mayes

Southwest Idaho:

Austin Plowers , Idaho Virtual Academy, teacher Michelle Mattson

Betty WhiteOut, Idaho Virtual Academy, teacher John Benson

South-Central Idaho:

Blizzard Wizard , Shoshone Schools, teacher Mark Sant

Scoopy Doo, East Minico Middle School, teacher Mitchell Young

Southeast Idaho:

Sleetwoodmac , Franklin Middle School, teacher Josh Nielsen

Snowzilla, Idaho Virtual Academy, teacher Becky Ipsen

East Idaho:

Fast&Flurryous , Idaho Virtual Academy, teacher Mr. Henderson

Catch my drift, Farnsworth Middle School, teacher Laura Walker

Names were submitted by sixth through twelfth-grade classrooms statewide, and ITD employees anonymously selected 12 winners.

Once the plow names are installed, ITD will coordinate educational visits with the winners to teach the students about snowplows and safe winter driving.

“We’re proud of the creativity and community spirit shown by Idaho’s students and teachers in naming our snowplows,” said ITD Director Scott Stokes. “These names help connect people to the important work our crews do every winter. When you see a plow out on the road, please remember to give them space so they can keep our highways safe for everyone.”