Special Olympics Idaho calls on Gem State Businesses for National Team support

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Special Olympics Idaho is calling on Gem State businesses to help local athletes compete on one of the largest and most inclusive athletic stages in the country. Special Olympics Idaho announced today, Dec. 4th, that 27 athletes have been selected to represent Idaho at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, taking place June 20-26, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The organization has launched a statewide fundraising goal of $100,000 to help the group participate without financial barriers. They're asking local businesses to partner with the delegation to help cover travel, training, uniforms, equipment, and team experiences that make the USA Games a life-changing event.

“Our Idaho athletes have worked incredibly hard to earn their place on this national stage,” said Special Olympics Idaho CEO, Kristi Kraft. “The USA Games are more than a competition; they are a celebration of belonging, courage and ability. We’re asking Idaho’s business community to stand with these athletes and help us reach our $100,000 goal so every team member can participate fully and proudly."

The games bring together 3,000+ athletes from all 50 states, competing in 16 Olympic-style sports, including Athletics, Basketball, Bocce, Bowling, Competitive Cheer, Cornhole, Flag Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Pickleball, Powerlifting, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, and Volleyball.

Special Olympics Idaho is seeking:

Corporate sponsorships

Employee giving campaigns

Local business partnerships

Matching gifts

In-kind support (travel, meals, equipment, printing, etc.)

Businesses interested in supporting Team Idaho or learning more about sponsorship packages can contact Noelle Lyon, Director of Development, Special Olympics Idaho, or call 208-412-1369.

For more information about the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, click HERE.