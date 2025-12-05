IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Students at Ethel Boyes Elementary are banding together around a Giving Tree to make sure no one is left behind this Christmas.

But they still need the community’s help tracking down some wish tags in a mystery known as the “Case of the Missing Christmas.”



Seventy-one students at Ethel Boyes are hoping to have their Christmas wishes fulfilled through the Giving Tree.

"The best part about it is that all the little kids who don't have maybe enough money or don't have the toys that they want, people can give that to them, and they can have a wonderful Christmas," said sixth-grader Kyla.

But the students’ efforts to ensure everyone receives a present took an unexpected twist on Tuesday.



The Scene

Ethel Boyes was a voting location for the Idaho Falls run-off election.

During the wait to cast ballots, it seems voters took home some tags from the Giving Tree in an effort to help fulfill those Christmas wishes.

However, they forgot to tell the office who they were and when the gifts would be in.



"We did have a case of the missing tags," said School Counselor Shelley McCarney. "We do believe that we had some very kind-hearted Individuals come through our school, and they took a tag without letting us know the number."

"We really like to know who takes it, just so we make sure those students are 100 percent taken care of and not left behind," she added.

If you have one of the missing tags or would like to help make a child's Christmas by becoming a sponsor, you can reach out to Ethel Boyes Elementary at 208-525-7630.



"Our goal is to have all of these kids to get a nice Christmas and to have all the things that they want," Kyla said.

Five other schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 also have Giving Trees this year — Edgemont, Fox Hollow, Longfellow, Temple View and Theresa Bunker.



To join Santa's elves and assist kids in your local neighborhood, call the the school's office for more details.

Kyla, Ethel Boyes Elementary Sixth-Grader







