Help Idaho Falls Firefighters “Fill the Ambulance” for Local Kids

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The clock is ticking! There's only one week left to help local firefighters "Fill the Ambulance" with new, unwrapped toys for local children. The toy drive ends on Dec. 12th, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department says they are still far from their goal.

The partnership between IFFD and the Local 1565 Firefighters Union gathers toys for children through the Ronald McDonald House family room in Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

Courtesy: iffirefightersiafflocal1565 via Instagram

This weekend, IFFD is hosting a special drop-off event at the Firehose Car Wash, at 1269 E 17th St, in Idaho Falls. Members of the IFFD will be on hand with the out-of-service ambulance to collect donations on both Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. As an added incentive, Firehose Car Wash is offering $2 off a car wash for every toy donation made during the event.

New, unwrapped toys can also be dropped off at any IFFD fire station now through December 12th. The drive concludes on Saturday, December 13th, when the decorated Toy Drive ambulance will be featured in the RMHC Light Parade at 5 p.m. on Channing Way, in front of EIRMC.