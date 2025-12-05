Pocatello officer cited for hitting pedestrian

UPDATE:

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article has been updated with new information from the City of Pocatello.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A Pocatello Police Officer has been cited for failure to yield after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk with their patrol car on Thursday afternoon, December 4th.

The incident took place around 1:47 PM at the intersection of 5th Avenue and East Sublette Street.

According to City of Pocatello spokesperson Marlise Irby-Facer, the unnamed pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer involved, who has not been identified, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

“We are thankful the pedestrian’s injuries are not life-threatening, and our thoughts are with them. Idaho State Police is conducting an independent investigation, which the City fully supports,” Irby said.

A security camera at a neighboring business captured video of the incident; however, the business, wishing to remain anonymous, told Local News 8 they would no longer be releasing the video after conversations with Pocatello Police. The initial security video was released by an unnamed employee.

A Pocatello Police officer and a subsequent vehicle were spotted leaving the business as Local News 8 arrived Friday morning.

Local News 8 has reached out to the City of Pocatello regarding this and received the following statement in response:

The City of Pocatello follows established Police Administrative Rules when an officer is involved in an incident that results in a citation. As outlined in the policy (available on the City’s website), a Discipline Roundtable is convened to review the circumstances of the incident and make a recommendation based on the findings. The final decision regarding any disciplinary action rests with the Chief of Police.