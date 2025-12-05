Skip to Content
Teton Pass closed Sunday morning for Avalanche Testing

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Heads up, drivers! The Teton Pass along highway 22 from Teton County, Idaho, to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is scheduled for a closure this weekend for avalanche infrastructure testing.

The closure will begin at 3:00 AM on Sunday, December 6th, and should only last for around one hour. Starting at 8:00 PM tonight, Friday, Dec. 5th, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews will be strictly enforcing a no-parking order between the closure gates.

WYDOT is directing travelers to plan accordingly.

