AG Labrador warns Charity Scams spike during the Holiday season

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — With the holiday giving season underway, the Idaho Attorney General's Office is urging Idahoans to remain vigilant against deceptive charity scams. Monday marks the start of International Charity Fraud Awareness Week, highlighting the threat of criminals posing as legitimate organizations to exploit generous donors.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador warns that charity scams spike sharply around Christmas, as bad actors capitalize on Idahoans' seasonal goodwill and tradition of giving to those in need.

“The holidays, unfortunately, bring out the worst in criminals who exploit our community’s generosity,” said Attorney General Labrador. “We can’t allow scams to undermine legitimate charities or the people who depend on them. It’s up to all of us to stay informed and make smart decisions about our donations.”

The AG's office has provided the following tips and tools to help avoid scams and make sure your donations are going where you want to help those in need.

Be wary of unfamiliar organizations that contact you for donations.

Real charities don’t demand payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency.

Don’t click on links in texts or emails – go to the charity’s website instead.

Don’t ever give banking information over the phone, text or email.

Verify charity registration and do your homework before donating.

For more prevention tips and research tools for charity scams, click HERE.