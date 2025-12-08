Blackfoot Man dies in Caribou County ATV rollover crash

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 58-year-old Blackfoot man died Saturday night after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Caribou County.

The Idaho State Police says the man was driving north along Kelly Toponce Rd with a 66-year-old male passenger in a side-by-side ATV. The driver lost control, went off the side of the road, and the ATV overturned.

Neither of the two men was wearing their seatbelts, and both were rushed by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The passenger survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.