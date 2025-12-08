Local Church services cancelled after window shattered by bullet overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Sunday worship services at an LDS church in Idaho Falls were canceled after members arrived to find that one of the building’s windows had been shot out overnight.

According to a Bonneville County public information officer, a call came in around 8 a.m. reporting broken glass at the church’s southern entrance.

Upon inspection, one of the members of the bishopric discovered a bullet inside the building.

A member of the ward leadership confirmed the discovery and said local leaders do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the congregation. However, out of an abundance of caution and due to the active investigation, church meetings were relocated for the day.

Leaders say regular services are expected to resume next week.