ISU President Wagner Hosts Holiday Open House

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Dr. Robert Wagner hosted his faculty and staff today at the alumni center on the Idaho State University Pocatello campus to celebrate the successful fall semester.

The annual event is an opportunity for the staff to interact with colleagues from across the campus. All faculty and staff were welcome to attend, including professors from all ISU colleges and ISU services like the career center. Guests enjoyed a catered meal and desserts.

President Wagner bragged about the success ISU has seen this fall, telling Local News 8 that enrollment for both graduate and undergraduate students is the highest since 2011. He also mentioned the student performances and historic success by ISU athletic teams this semester. He says the faculty and staff are the ones who truly make the university shine.

"We all share the same mission in Idaho State University. That's to serve our students, to serve the communities that we are in," said Wagner. "And when we get together like this, we really sense and feel that shared purpose. It's such a great time to be a Bengal, and there's much that we can celebrate."

The president will also be hosting holiday parties in the coming week at the ISU Idaho Falls campus and the Meridian campus.