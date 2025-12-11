Idaho Falls City Council Public Forum on Impact Fees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —— A large and vocal crowd filled the City Council chambers Thursday night, (December 11, 2025), as residents turned out for a public hearing on the city’s proposed impact fee updates for 2026.

Impact fees, one-time charges on new real estate development to help cover the cost of additional roads, parks, schools, and public safety facilities, have been a divisive issue in Idaho Falls since the city first adopted them in 2022. The debate played a prominent role in last month’s municipal elections, with candidates on both sides arguing whether the fees make housing less affordable or simply ensure that growth pays for itself.

Thursday’s hearing focused on revisions to the impact fee ordinance, the updated plan, and a new development impact fee study, all required every five years. City officials stressed that the changes are based on the latest growth projections and infrastructure needs.

Local News 8 will provide full coverage of the testimony and any council response on Friday.

Final adoption of the 2026 impact fee schedule is expected early next year.