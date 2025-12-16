Table-to-table lunch, your direct line to local legislators

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idahoans in Pocatello have the opportunity to meet and discuss current issues with their local representative during a special Table-to-Table Legislative luncheon today, Dec. 16.

Tickets are currently on sale for $33 for individuals and $55 for a pair. During the event, legislators will move around the room "table to table," with a set amount of time allocated at each table for brief discussions with attendees. When the timer goes off, they will move on to the next table.

The event is designed to ensure every attendee has dedicated time to voice concerns and ask questions.

The luncheon will take place at the Purpose Center / Purpose Tea at 224 N. Main St, Pocatello, ID 8320,4, United States.