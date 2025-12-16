Skip to Content
News

Table-to-table lunch, your direct line to local legislators

By
today at 12:21 PM
Published 11:43 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idahoans in Pocatello have the opportunity to meet and discuss current issues with their local representative during a special Table-to-Table Legislative luncheon today, Dec. 16.

Tickets are currently on sale for $33 for individuals and $55 for a pair. During the event, legislators will move around the room "table to table," with a set amount of time allocated at each table for brief discussions with attendees. When the timer goes off, they will move on to the next table.

The event is designed to ensure every attendee has dedicated time to voice concerns and ask questions.

The luncheon will take place at the Purpose Center / Purpose Tea at 224 N. Main St, Pocatello, ID 8320,4, United States.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.