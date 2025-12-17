Skip to Content
News

Two children injured after tree falls in high winds near Twin Falls

Two children were injured when a tree fell on top of them while waiting for the bus.
Twin Falls Sheriff Office
Two children were injured when a tree fell on top of them while waiting for the bus.
By
Published 1:24 PM

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two young children were seriously injured Wednesday morning when a large tree toppled during high winds, striking them as they waited for their school bus.

Twin Falls County deputies responded to the scene just before 7:00 a.m. Authorities say the children, both under 10, were standing outside when the tree fell, bringing down nearby power lines. An older sibling was present but was not hurt.

Despite the increasing winds, Air St. Luke’s was able to land near the site and airlift one child to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. The second child was transported by ground ambulance. Their current conditions have not been released.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.