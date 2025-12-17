Two children injured after tree falls in high winds near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two young children were seriously injured Wednesday morning when a large tree toppled during high winds, striking them as they waited for their school bus.

Twin Falls County deputies responded to the scene just before 7:00 a.m. Authorities say the children, both under 10, were standing outside when the tree fell, bringing down nearby power lines. An older sibling was present but was not hurt.

Despite the increasing winds, Air St. Luke’s was able to land near the site and airlift one child to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. The second child was transported by ground ambulance. Their current conditions have not been released.