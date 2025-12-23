Woman run over at Sam’s Club gas station dies from injuries

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being run over by a truck at the Sam's Club gas station in Idaho Falls last week.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says on Wednesday, December 17th, at about 2:15 PM, an individual parked a Ford F-150 and got out of the truck at the gas station. The truck was not in park mode, and it rolled backward, running over the woman.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries on Monday.

Idaho Falls Police say the incident is still under review. No charges have been filed yet.