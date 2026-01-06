First case of Measles confirmed in Eastern Idaho for 2026

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting a case of measles in a child in Eastern Idaho. The child is a resident of Madison County who was unvaccinated against measles. The child had traveled out of state to an area with an ongoing outbreak. It is likely they were exposed at this time. EIPH does not believe that they contracted measles locally.

The patient was seen by the Madison Health ER for symptoms of measles and was not hospitalized. Madison Health has reached out to those who were potentially exposed, all of whom were educated by infection control specialists.

Aside from the ER visit, this case reports self-isolation during the infectious period and is no longer contagious. EIPH is currently monitoring the household for potential infection.

EIPH will not publish a separate press release for additional cases within the case’s household. As stated in other measles education shared by EIPH: The virus can easily spread through the air and can survive in the air up to two hours after an infected individual has left. About one in five unvaccinated people in the United States who have measles is hospitalized. Individuals who have received the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles in the past, or are born before 1957 are considered immune to the measles virus.

Typical symptoms include:

High fever, up to 105°F

Cough, runny nose, and watery eyes

Characteristic rash starting at the head, moving downwards

Infection can spread four days before and after the rash appears.

“Measles is very contagious. Up to 90% of people exposed to it may contract measles if not protected against it,” said Rachel Mugleston, RN, Health Strategies Program Manager at Eastern Idaho Public Health.

Although measles is considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. Eastern Idaho Public Health encourages everyone to check their vaccination records with their primary care provider.

The best way to protect you and your family from infection is through up-to-date vaccination for measles/mumps/rubella (MMR). The measles vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after receiving two doses.

If you believe you may have been exposed to anyone with measles, contact your health care provider, and monitor yourself for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. It is extremely important to call before arriving in person due to the contagious nature of the measles virus.