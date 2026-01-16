First on 8: Dramatic video shows now-convicted murderer in jailhouse fight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The man convicted of second-degree murder for the 2024 fatal beating of Alejandro Parades Hutardo is the subject of a newly released video obtained exclusively by Local News 8.

Robert Wyatt Lange was sentenced to 55 years in jail with the possibility of parole after 20 years by District Judge Brendon Taylor.

In today's sentencing, Lange addressed the court, saying, "Sorry for what happened to Mr. Hurtado. I don't know. I had no intention of killing him in that physical confrontation. I take responsibility for it. I had no intentions of killing him. That's all."

The video, obtained from a public records request through Bonneville County, shows a 2025 fighting incident between convicted murderer Robert Lange and another man in the Bonneville County jail in June 2025.

This was months before Lange's conviction in October 2025. He was found guilty for the death of Alejandro Parades Hurtado following a four-day jury trial.

The conviction stems from an aggravated battery that occurred on the evening of October 19, 2024. According to the initial police release, Alejandro Parades Hurtado was found brutally beaten with severe injuries on a sidewalk along the west side of Northgate Mile near the intersection with May Street. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The video was mentioned at Lange's sentencing today, January 16th. The prosecution attempted to play the video, but technical difficulties prevented it. Local News 8 reached out to Bonneville County with a records request for the video after the sentencing.

Bonnville County Prosecutor Randy Neal spoke at Lange's sentencing today, indicating through the video evidence that Lange's violence did not stop once he was incarcerated. Neal said, "Robert Lange has an uncontrollable anger that potentially leads to violence, even to strangers, and he will therefore be a threat to the community for the remainder of his life, especially when he cannot recognize that what he has done is very wrong."

Lange will serve 20 years of his sentence in the Idaho State Correctional Institution before he will be eligible for parole.