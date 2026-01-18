Air Stagnation Advistory extended and brighter days ahead

Residents of Eastern Idaho can expect more patches of fog during the early mornings over the next few days. Light winds will flow through parts of the Snake River Plain and upper valleys. By the end of the week, we anticipate some changes as precipitation gradually returns to Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Additionally, a ridge of high pressure remains over the region, prolonging the air stagnation advisory into the early part of the week.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY:

* WHAT…Stagnant conditions will persist due to little vertical

mixing and light winds. Degraded air quality is expected through

the early part of this week as pollutants remain trapped near

the surface.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation have led to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning and the use of residential wood-burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area.

Some dry weather and light winds are expected to continue through the middle part of next week, and we're still looking at some warm days with cold nights across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Sunshine will be taking the forefront of our radar this Sunday afternoon, as well as Monday and Tuesday. Sunday's forecast also calls for clear skies and high temperatures in the lower 40s in some valleys. There is a possibility of snow and wet weather returning to our area by late next week.