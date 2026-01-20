Enrollment lottery opens for Gem Prep: Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The lottery period is officially open for Gem Prep: Idaho Falls, the city’s newest tuition-free K-12 public charter school, ahead of its scheduled opening for the 2026-2027 academic year. Interested parents of young students have until February 26, 2026, to enter the enrollment lottery.

Gem Prep: Idaho Falls marks the 8th in a network of free charter schools across the Gem State. Crews broke ground on the new Charter School last September, and construction is projected to be finished in time for students to begin classes in mid-August 2026.

"The walls are up, and the windows and doors are going in as we speak. We are one step closer to opening this campus," the school wrote in a January Newsletter.

For more information or to directly enroll in the lottery process, click HERE. Gem Prep will also host an in-person information session for interested parents on Wednesday, January 28, at 7:00 PM at the Idaho Falls Library.